Littleport burglar jailed for 12 years after he beat 'terrified' mum in front of her children

PUBLISHED: 17:08 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 13 February 2020

Littleport burglar Adrian Powell, 45, forced his way into a house and beat up a mum of three while her children watched. He was jailed for 12 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Littleport burglar Adrian Powell, 45, forced his way into a house and beat up a mum of three while her children watched. He was jailed for 12 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A Littleport burglar who forced his way into a house and beat up a mum of three while her children watched - before holding a gun to her head - was jailed for 12 years.

Adrian Powell, 45, broke into the property in a remote, rural part of Cambridgeshire, four miles from Littleport at 4am on August 1.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was asleep with one of her children when she heard banging downstairs.

She moved her three children into one room and tried to barricade the door as Powell and an unknown made their way upstairs.

Powell searched the victim's bedroom then went into one of the children's rooms where the family were hiding.

After begging him not to hurt her children, Powell grabbed the victim by the hair and shouted at her to give him money and drugs, before pushing her down the stairs, kicking and punching her.

He then held a gun to her head and threatened to take her children, while the other unknown man searched the house.

The victim tried to explain that she had no money or drugs, but Powell hit her over the head with a heavy object. The men then took her mobile phone and a television and left.

The victim ran to her neighbour's house after the attack and the police were called.

She suffered a cut to her head and above her eye, along with bad bruising to her face and thighs.

Detective Constable, Craig McPherson, who investigated, said: "This was a horrific and traumatic experience for the victim and her children who must have been terrified.

"Powell showed absolutely no compassion for the victim and her frightened children and no remorse for his crimes and the ordeal he put this young family through.

"I am glad justice has been served and 12 years in prison is the least he deserves for his heinous act.

"Burglary teams across the county work tirelessly to tackle burglaries and we will continue to bring perpetrators to justice."

Officers investigating the scene took DNA samples from a small patch of blood and clump of hair discovered next to the broken window and both came back as a match for Powell.

Powell, of Granby Street, Littleport, initially denied the charge of aggravated burglary but was found guilty during a three-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (February 12).

He was jailed for 12 years.

