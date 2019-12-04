Littleport Brass perform for members of the Littleport Society

Littleport Brass entertained members of The Littleport Society at its December gathering. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE Archant

Littleport Brass entertained members of The Littleport Society at its December gathering.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members and guests were entertained by musicians under the baton of Ian Knapton. Introduced by Bruce Frost, the society's secretary, the band held the packed audience spellbound.

They played everything from Bohemian Rhapsody to 76 Trombones to a James Bond theme and finished with the National Anthem. The society holds its meetings on the first Tuesday monthly.

You may also want to watch:

Band members include: musical director Nicholas Garman, Jamie Clay on principle cornet, Chris Burt on solo cornet, Nigel Markwell on solo cornet, Andrew Keen on solo cornet, Andrew Cooper on soprano cornet, Rebecca Mason on rep cornet, Simon Sharpe on second cornet, Rhiannon-Jane Smart on second cornet and Joseph Winters on third cornet.