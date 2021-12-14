News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Awards given out as brass band perform Christmas concert

Lyn Gibb-De Swarte

Published: 3:06 PM December 14, 2021
Updated: 3:16 PM December 14, 2021
Ava Conway and Dexter Speed's awards were presented by Littleport Brass musical director Ian Knapton

Ava Conway and Dexter Speed's awards were presented by Littleport Brass musical director Ian Knapton - Credit: Cathy Gibb de Swarte

Littleport Brass gave a rousing Christmas concert at the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Sunday afternoon.

And, although club attendance was limited in numbers by Covid restrictions, the audience of 75 were regaled with two hours of both secular and sacred Christmas compositions.

Those in the audience included Littleport Brass president William Sharpe and his wife Joan, who raises money for the band.

14-year-old musical protégé Dexter Speed was named Littleport Brass' player of the year

14-year-old musical protégé Dexter Speed was named Littleport Brass' player of the year - Credit: Cathy Gibb de Swarte

There were also publicly presented awards by musical director Ian Knapton for player of the year, which was won by cornetist Ava Conway and 14-year-old musical protégé Dexter Speed.

And, in his speech, the committee and staff of the Ex-Servicemen’s Club were praised and thanked by maestro Ian Knapton on behalf of Littleport Brass for their support throughout the last two years.

The concert was held a day before they played to a packed Ely Cathedral.

