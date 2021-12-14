Awards given out as brass band perform Christmas concert
- Credit: Cathy Gibb de Swarte
Littleport Brass gave a rousing Christmas concert at the Littleport Ex-Servicemen’s Club on Sunday afternoon.
And, although club attendance was limited in numbers by Covid restrictions, the audience of 75 were regaled with two hours of both secular and sacred Christmas compositions.
Those in the audience included Littleport Brass president William Sharpe and his wife Joan, who raises money for the band.
There were also publicly presented awards by musical director Ian Knapton for player of the year, which was won by cornetist Ava Conway and 14-year-old musical protégé Dexter Speed.
And, in his speech, the committee and staff of the Ex-Servicemen’s Club were praised and thanked by maestro Ian Knapton on behalf of Littleport Brass for their support throughout the last two years.
The concert was held a day before they played to a packed Ely Cathedral.
