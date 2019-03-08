Advanced search

Littleport Brass Band entertain guests with music at opening of renovated bandroom

PUBLISHED: 11:22 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 05 September 2019

Leader of Littleport Parish Council Clive Webber and his wife parish councillor and East Cambs District Councillor Joanne Webber with editor of Littleport Life magazine Lyn Gibb de Swarte, president of Littleport Brass William (Bill) Sharpe and his wife Joan Sharpe after the ribbon cutting.

Leader of Littleport Parish Council Clive Webber and his wife parish councillor and East Cambs District Councillor Joanne Webber with editor of Littleport Life magazine Lyn Gibb de Swarte, president of Littleport Brass William (Bill) Sharpe and his wife Joan Sharpe after the ribbon cutting. Picture: CATHY GIBB DE SWARTE.

Littleport Brass entertained guests with music to celebrate the opening of their renovated bandroom.

Members of Littleport Brass and their guests outside the bandroom before the ceremonial ribbon cutting by president Bill Sharpe.

The bandroom was officially opened by president Bill Sharpe, who was accompanied by his wife Joan before the band practice.

Other guests at the opening included Leader of the Parish Council Clive Webber with his wife Joanne Webber, who is a parish councillor and East Cambs District Councillor.

Also in attendance was Cathy Gibb de Swarte, who is the editor of Littleport Life magazine.

Littleport Brass chairman Sue Peacock with president William (Bill) Sharpe who cut the ribbon to officially open the redecorated bandroom.

They were all entertained by the band before the serious work of rehearsals began. The band played Happy Birthday to the president's wife Joan and she received a presentation of flowers from son Simon who plays for Littleport Brass and his wife, Joan's daughter in law Sharon.

Joan and Bill also have another son, Graham, who plays for the band.

Musical director Ian Knapton puts the Littleport Brass Band through their paces in front of their six invited guests who were delighted to listen to some of the band's new repertoire.

