Littleport Brass Band entertain guests with music at opening of renovated bandroom
PUBLISHED: 11:22 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 05 September 2019
Archant
Littleport Brass entertained guests with music to celebrate the opening of their renovated bandroom.
The bandroom was officially opened by president Bill Sharpe, who was accompanied by his wife Joan before the band practice.
Other guests at the opening included Leader of the Parish Council Clive Webber with his wife Joanne Webber, who is a parish councillor and East Cambs District Councillor.
Also in attendance was Cathy Gibb de Swarte, who is the editor of Littleport Life magazine.
They were all entertained by the band before the serious work of rehearsals began. The band played Happy Birthday to the president's wife Joan and she received a presentation of flowers from son Simon who plays for Littleport Brass and his wife, Joan's daughter in law Sharon.
Joan and Bill also have another son, Graham, who plays for the band.