Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover

PUBLISHED: 12:09 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 03 September 2019

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Uniforms, maces and trophies. Picture: LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Uniforms, maces and trophies. Picture: LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.

Littleport Brass has been going since 1880 - and although the band has been through some name changes (once the British Legion Silver Prize Band, and Littleport Town Band), the décor of their 1947-purchased bandroom hadn't changed much until this summer.

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Members busy decorating. Picture: LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Members busy decorating. Picture: LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.

In celebration of Littleport Brass Band's increasing success, the rehearsal hut behind the Ex-Servicemen's Club in has been fully redecorated, complete with trophy display.

Afterwards, a grand viewing was arranged, which was attended by Littleport Parish Council leader Clive Webber, and his wife, Councillor Joanne Webber.

Tuba player Bill Sharpe, who is president of Littleport Brass Band, was an honoured guest for the official reopening on Wednesday September 4. He was accompanied by Joan Sharpe, an original founder member of the band's women's committee.

She said: "We organised fundraising events from dinner dances to bingo, and some of the women played too once they were allowed."

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Picture; LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Picture; LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.

As well as being Bill's wife for 64 years, Joan has provided more players, as she is mother to three musicians: Beverley, Graham and Simon.

Littleport Brass has taken part in many nationwide competitions over the last 139 years, and has often been well-placed in the results tables, as well as giving concerts in the village and around the country.

They are always well turned out - although their formal purple uniforms were made over 20 years ago by Handleys.

Chairperson and long-serving player second baritone Sue Peacock said: "This year we added our 'walking out' uniforms of black polo shirts and soft shell jackets sporting our Littleport Brass logo made by Mitsa of St Ives."

One of the annual highlights is always the Christmas concert at Littleport's St George's Parish Church, which this year is on the evening of Saturday December 14, starting at 7pm.

The Vicar of St George's, The Reverend Howard Robson said: "Their Christmas concerts in the last two years have been great fun and we're sure they'll enjoy using their new facilities."

Before that, Littleport Brass perform a 'Broadway to Hollywood' concert at Littleport Ex-Servicemen's Club on Sunday October 20 starting at 3.30pm.

Then on December 3 the band is performing at the Littleport Society in Littleport Village Hall from 7.30pm. All are welcome.

They are also playing at the Community Christmas Singalong at Ely Cathedral on December 14 at 2pm.

The musicians who make up Littleport Brass do it for love.

A sponsor would be a great asset for the band as far as expenses and purchasing instruments to loan out to players is concerned.

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Uniforms, maces and trophies. Picture: LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.

