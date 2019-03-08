Littleport remembers the fallen with annual parade

This year's remembrance annual parade set off last Sunday outside Littleport Ex-Servicemen's Club in Ponts Hill at 10.15am.

It was for the first time led by Littleport's amazing 363-MCC famous for their charity events and the yearly Santa bike ride.

"What a great honour it was to step into the lead of Littleport's Remembrance Day Parade while flying the Union Jack this year," said a delighted Mark Robinson president of the 363 - MCC Motorcycle Club.

The parade toured round behind the leading bike up through to Main Street and down to Church Lane before stopping at St George's Parish Church where the annual morning service was held.

It finally finished at Littleport's War Memorial where all the groups representing the various organisations and societies in Littleport laid wreaths.

Among the groups who were attending for the first time were Littleport Rangers FC's Under 8s, Under 11s and Under 12s along with their coaches Nathan Mitchell, Simon Rampley, Andrew Pendle, Martin Thomas and Brian Tomkins.

The honour fell to young Jack Taylor who laid the wreath on the club's behalf.

"Taking part in the Remembrance Parade was a great privilege and a fantastic chance for our children to pay respect to our fallen heroes," said Coach Simon Rampley.

"It's important as time goes by we continue to remember them."

Beaver and scout leader Julie Double said how proud she was of all the children "who behaved themselves brilliantly".

"I am so proud of them and they did this village proud," she said.

"Seven visiting Matrix and Tigers Explorers also paraded with us, and it truly was an honour to show our respects in this way."

