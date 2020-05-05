Advanced search

Students and staff make and deliver 300 PPE visors in a week for NHS, care home staff and frontline workers

PUBLISHED: 12:19 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 05 May 2020

Students and staff at Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy hand-crafted more than 300 PPE visors in a week for NHS, care home staff and frontline workers in the local community. Picture: CHRISTINA EMMESS

Students and staff at Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy hand-crafted more than 300 PPE visors in a week for NHS, care home staff and frontline workers in the local community.

The visors have already been delivered to St George’s Medical Centre, Littleport Grange Care Home, Laburnum Lodge, Beech Court and Alderton House and the East of England Ambulance HQ in Newmarket.

The deliveries are also thanks to Littleport-based shop Sew Much To Do who stepped in and donated elastic bands for the first day of mask creations when there was a delay in the delivery of the school’s elastic band order.

As well as making PPE visors, students have been making face masks, which have been dropped off to staff at the Co-op in Isleham and the Newmarket branch of NatWest.

Christina Emmess, assistant principal, said: “Staff have said how much they appreciated the kind gesture and we will continue to create more for the community each week.

“The visor masks are simple to make and requires patience as some students have pointed out. They are created by using laser OHP acetate sheets, a foam band made from draught excluder foam and tied together with elastic band behind the head.

“We’ve taken A3 size plastic sheets and cut into A4 using a guillotine and cut smooth edges with scissors on the bottom half.

“We had two staff members sew on the 30cm elastic bands to the side of the visor shield, then a number of students cutting a 30cm foam strip and sticking these on to the visor.

As well as helping to make visors, teacher Mrs Cameron has taken to the sewing machines and is teaching students how to sew face masks.

Mrs Emmess added: “Even though NHS staff are not able to wear these, care home workers, shop keepers, bankers and many other members of the public have asked for them to be made in order to help keep them safe.

“Not only that, but some donations of old duvet covers have also meant that scrubs and scrub bags can also be made using the sewing machines in school.

“It is amazing to see the students working as a team to support our local community, some of whom are parents/carers of our students.”

