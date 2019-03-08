Ten Littleport 10k runners team up to raise money for MS Society charity

Littleport runners team up for charity: Bob Bragger, Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Ann Schofield, Amanda Beavis and Stanley Beavis. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Archant

A Littleport woman who suffers from multiple sclerosis will attempt to run her first ever Littleport 10k on Sunday to raise money for a charity that is close to her heart.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Littleport runners team up for charity: Ashleigh Blackman-Doyle and Laura Baker. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport runners team up for charity: Ashleigh Blackman-Doyle and Laura Baker. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.

Ann Schofield joins eight other runners including seven-year-old Stanley Beavis who is taking on the fun run for his nan as she suffers MS.

Ann said: "In late 2015, I was diagnosed with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis. After two difficult years of relapses I undertook a drug therapy which helped me regain my mobility with the encouragement from friends and work colleagues.

"I then joined my local Parkrun and met runner and volunteer Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, who told me she was getting a team together for the Littleport 10k to raise funds for MS Society, so without hesitation I decided to join the team."

Littleport runners team up for charity: Jamie Gayfer. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE. Littleport runners team up for charity: Jamie Gayfer. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE.

Joining the MS charity team is Ashleigh Blackman-Doyle, who is group leader of the Let's Run Girls Ely running group, and her running colleague, Laura Baker.

They are joined by Ely City reserves manager Jamie Gayfer and former Littleport Town Football Club goalkeeper Stuart Rollings.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile Amanda Beavis will be running her second consecutive Littleport 10k run, while Littleport parkrunner Clare Andrew will be experiencing her first 10k.

The Littleport Players actor Jack Byng is also expected to be running for the MS charity.

Ann's current JustGiving donation page has reached £1,360 while Littleport's 363 MCC - Motorcycle Club has chipped in £50.

Sigma Embroidery & Printing, who moved from Littleport to Witchford, also provided six orange baseball caps with the printed MS logo on them.

Bob Bragger, group co-ordinator and chairman of the Cambridge & District MS Society Group, said: "I can't thank these amazing bunch of people enough for putting others first by running Littleport's yearly popular 10k event for our MS charity.

"We will be wholeheartedly supporting them all the way on the day."

The fun run starts at 10am before the 10k event at 10.45am.