Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:59 PM February 15, 2022
The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham on January 27.

The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham on January 27. - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist who was seriously injured following a collision with a car near the A14 in Cambridgeshire last month has died in hospital.  

Lee Walford, 52, of Temple End Great, Wilbraham, was cycling when he was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 at about 9.15am on January 27. 

The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham. 

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died yesterday (February 14). 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.  

“Contact us via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 96 of January 27. Anyone without internet access should call 101.” 

