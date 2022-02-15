Cyclist, 52, dies in hospital after collision with Fiat 500 car near A14
- Credit: Google Maps
A cyclist who was seriously injured following a collision with a car near the A14 in Cambridgeshire last month has died in hospital.
Lee Walford, 52, of Temple End Great, Wilbraham, was cycling when he was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 at about 9.15am on January 27.
The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham.
He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but died yesterday (February 14).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.
“Contact us via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 96 of January 27. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”