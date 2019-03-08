Ebullient principal Richard Spencer brims with confidence as Ofsted conducts two day inspection at Ely College

Richard Spencer, principal of Ely College and confident of the outcome of a two day Ofsted inspection. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Principal Richard Spencer adopted a 'bring it on' approach to a two day Ofsted inspection confident Ely College has grown and developed immeasurably in recent years.

Mr Spencer took over three years ago when control of the college passed to Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) and has been buoyed by improved exam results and massive community backing.

The college took to Twitter to share their enthusiasm, pointing out that they looked forward to this week's two day Ofsted inspection "with great confidence."

Their spokesman said: "We look forward to this process. It's business as usual, so Y9 parents' evening and geography field trips will go ahead as planned; however we'd ask all our students to reflect on the importance of demonstrating their usual high standards."

In a latter tweet the college emphasised that "our community backed us on this journey! Whether it's local news sharing our stories, parent turnout/feedback or new

local partnerships sharing resources. We all enabled this - now we're ready to show everyone that your support and encouragement has taken us all to new heights."