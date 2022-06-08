Skipper Chloe, 12, leaves mother 'blown away' after raising £900
- Credit: Donna Garner
The mother of a 12-year-old girl who skipped 60 miles in nine days to help her former school said she is “totally blown away” by her daughter’s achievements.
Chloe Tyler is taking part in a pledge challenge at Ely College, where she attends, covering seven categories in each of the bronze, silver and gold awards.
Her mother Donna said: “Chloe contacted her old teacher, Mr Daniel Disney at our village primary school, Little Thetford Church of England Primary School.
“This was to see if she could organise an event to help raise funds towards the refurbishment of their school library, which is something the school is fundraising for.”
So, after Mr Disney was thrilled with the idea, Chloe decided to skip lengths of the village every day between May 28 – June 5, come rain or shine.
“She could have had a half-term chilling, but instead she was there and skipped every day,” said Donna.
“Some days she managed to do six lengths, some days 25; people in the village were cheering on and her friends got out and ran beside her, which was lovely.”
Friends and family joined in with Chloe, as she managed to reach her 100-length total at the end of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.
The year seven pupil, who wanted to do something different as part of her work towards a gold award, has also raised around £900 for her former primary school.
Chloe had not taken on and organised a fundraising challenge on her own before.
But the impact she has made from her efforts means she can now help provide a new facility, and new books, to schoolchildren to benefit their education for years to come.
“She’s had support from village residents with waves, cheers and car horn beeping around the village when she’s been out skipping,” said Donna.
“There were low points for Chloe, but we are totally blown away as she well and truly smashed it.”
Donna added: “I don’t think I ever want to see a skipping rope again!”
To donate towards Little Thetford Primary School’s library project, visit Chloe’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloertyler19.