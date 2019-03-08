Science fair fun as Little Thetford Primary School hosts workshops and guest speakers

Little Thetford Primary School held its first science fair to mark the end of the school’s science week. Inara Berrill shows her space project. Picture: GEMMA BERRILL. Archant

During the week pupils from all classes took part in workshops which were funded by a grant from British Science Week.

There were also visits from guest speakers who shared a range of STEM careers with them.

For the science fair pupils planned, carried out and recorded results of experiments at home and then presented their work at the fair.

More than 20 science projects were displayed and a science teacher from Witchford Village College judged the competition.

Prizes were awarded and all pupils received accreditation towards the CREST star or superstar awards which are run by the British science Association.

Star Awards ‘offer children the opportunity to learn through hands-on challenges that focus on their everyday lives’.

The school’s science week was held from March 18 to 22.