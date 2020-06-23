Lucille’s ‘100 times in 50 days’ skating fundraising challenge for hospital charity

Lucille Delain-Burke, of Little Thetford, set herself the challenge of skating around her village 100 times in 50 days in aid of Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust. She has so far raised £180 towards her fundraising target. Picture: JUSTGIVING Archant

A Little Thetford girl who set herself the challenge of skating around her village 100 times in 50 days has already raised £180 for a cause that’s close to her heart.

Lucille Delain-Burke has been lacing up her roller skate boots in aid of Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust as it’s where her mum works.

She said: “I had the idea to raise money for the NHS / Addenbrookes Trust and was a bit unsure on what to do for a while, but then I thought that if I roller skated around the village 100 times in 50 days it would be a cool, fun challenge.

“I am really excited to help raise money and save lives,” she added, having set a £300 fundraising target on her JustGiving page.

Lucille started her challenge on June 19 and had completed two laps. Then, on Father’s Day, she posted an update that she had completed another 5.5 miles of skating the day before.

