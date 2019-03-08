Record turnout as more than £1,800 raised at Little Thetford Feast
PUBLISHED: 11:17 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 17 June 2019
It was a record turnout at the annual Little Thetford Feast over the weekend.
Around 600 people gathered at the village primary school on Saturday to enjoy a range of activities, which raised a total of £1,800 and attracted visitors from as north as Scotland to Worthing in Sussex.
On the day, adults and children could compete with one another in events such as a coconut shy, a sack race and the traditional egg and spoon competition, as well as a three-legged race and a snail race!
Kevin Dunsheath, one of the event organisers, was amazed with the popularity of this year's Feast.
He said: "This was our best event ever; it was a lovely atmosphere.
"It is the best attendance we have had over the last ten years.
"People stayed and it was constant; we drew people in from outside as well."
Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, was in attendance at the Feast where he visited a special exhibition at the village's St George's Church.
A tombola was also held and prizes were also won in other competitions throughout the day, including a decorated garden plate.
All funds raised will go towards the village services and amenities.