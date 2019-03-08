Gallery

Record turnout as more than £1,800 raised at Little Thetford Feast

Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, awards a trophy at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST Archant

It was a record turnout at the annual Little Thetford Feast over the weekend.

Adults and children both took part in the tug-of-war competition at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST Adults and children both took part in the tug-of-war competition at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST

Around 600 people gathered at the village primary school on Saturday to enjoy a range of activities, which raised a total of £1,800 and attracted visitors from as north as Scotland to Worthing in Sussex.

On the day, adults and children could compete with one another in events such as a coconut shy, a sack race and the traditional egg and spoon competition, as well as a three-legged race and a snail race!

Kevin Dunsheath, one of the event organisers, was amazed with the popularity of this year's Feast.

He said: "This was our best event ever; it was a lovely atmosphere.

A special hamper was one of the prizes on offer at this year's Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST A special hamper was one of the prizes on offer at this year's Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST

"It is the best attendance we have had over the last ten years.

"People stayed and it was constant; we drew people in from outside as well."

Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, was in attendance at the Feast where he visited a special exhibition at the village's St George's Church.

A tombola was also held and prizes were also won in other competitions throughout the day, including a decorated garden plate.

Families and friends enjoy this year's Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST Families and friends enjoy this year's Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST

All funds raised will go towards the village services and amenities.

A snail race also took place at this year's Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST A snail race also took place at this year's Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/LITTLE THETFORD VILLAGE FEAST

Children taking part in the Hang Tough Challenge at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE Children taking part in the Hang Tough Challenge at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Attendees got the chance to hold snakes at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE Attendees got the chance to hold snakes at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

A cake sale also took place at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE A cake sale also took place at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Attendees got the chance to hold snakes and other animals at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE Attendees got the chance to hold snakes and other animals at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, presents an award at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE Mayor of Ely, Michael Rouse, presents an award at the Little Thetford Feast. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE

