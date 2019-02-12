Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Story time for Little Thetford pupils

PUBLISHED: 17:14 13 February 2019

Storytelling fun with Little Thetford Primary

Storytelling fun with Little Thetford Primary

Archant

Pupils from Little Thetford Primary School were treated to a storytelling session to round off a week of books.

Storytelling fun with Little Thetford Primary Storytelling fun with Little Thetford Primary

The children enjoyed stories read by Annabel Reddick, owner of Burrows Bookshop in Ely.

Annabel said: “As a local bookshop owner, I believe that telling and sharing stories is at the heart of our community.

“I was so pleased to be invited to celebrate national storytelling week by telling stories to the children.”

The event was completed by the unveiling of a bespoke wooden storytelling chair, which was donated by Annington developers for the school to keep.

The chair has been intricately carved with a large owl to tie in with the school logo and fit in with Cawdle Meadows’ environmental ethos.

Louise Saunders, sales and marketing manager at Annington, said: “Family is at the heart of our new development at Cawdle Meadows, so we hope the storytelling session with Little Thetford Primary School will help pupils to foster a love for storytelling, reading and creative thinking.

“We hope the children will be able to continue to enjoy sessions like these with their new nature-inspired storytelling chair.”

Annington, which is currently building the Cawdle Meadows development in the village, gifted the storytelling morning to the school.

Most Read

Five people in Ely sent Christmas cards with £200 inside from mysterious multi-millionaire

Mysterious multi-millionaire sent five Christmas cards with £200 inside to residents of Ely. Author Nick Fisher contacted the Ely Standard to tell the story. Picture: NICK FISHER

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The van that Arturas Juralovicius took to Leslie Michael Lynch, formerly known as Les Crofts, at Earith Car and Commercials. Arturas asked for it to be turned into a flat bed van for his recovery vehicle business Laya and Luka of Leicester. A year later the work is not done and his van has gone missing, Picture: ARTURAS JABKEVICIUS

Plans resubmitted for site in centre of Soham despite refusal six months ago due to parking problems

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Owner of Cambridgeshire building company tells story of four year battle to bring affordable housing to Littleport

The development of 16 affordable houses in Back Road, Littleport, which were built by AJ Lee Developments Ltd, have been taken on by Cambridgeshire housing association the CHS Group. Picture: CHS.

Four more cases of equine flu found at Suffolk yard

An outbreak of equine flu has forced the cancellation of all British racing Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Woman dies in collision with moped in Cambridge that was being pursued by police: two arrested

Two arrests have been made following a fatal collision in Cambridge today involving a moped and a pedestrian. The moped was being pursued by police.

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The van that Arturas Juralovicius took to Leslie Michael Lynch, formerly known as Les Crofts, at Earith Car and Commercials. Arturas asked for it to be turned into a flat bed van for his recovery vehicle business Laya and Luka of Leicester. A year later the work is not done and his van has gone missing, Picture: ARTURAS JABKEVICIUS

Littleport mum to run first London Marathon to mark 30 years since her husband survived childhood cancer

Littleport mum and former nursery nurse Karen Wells is pounding the streets training to take part in her first ever London Marathon in April. Picture: CHILDREN WITH CANCER UK.

Behind closed doors - with even the scrutiny committee chair banned - Mayor Palmer discusses 24 per cent staffing cut at combined authority

Mayor James Palmer chairs today's meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) employment committee. Even senior councillors got excluded. Picture; JOSH THOMAS

Love, laugh, live! LoveFest success as Ely Rockers take over The Prince Albert pub

Young 'rocker' Henry at the LoveFest. Could he steal your heart? Picture: FLEUR PATTEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists