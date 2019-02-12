Story time for Little Thetford pupils

Storytelling fun with Little Thetford Primary Archant

Pupils from Little Thetford Primary School were treated to a storytelling session to round off a week of books.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Storytelling fun with Little Thetford Primary Storytelling fun with Little Thetford Primary

The children enjoyed stories read by Annabel Reddick, owner of Burrows Bookshop in Ely.

Annabel said: “As a local bookshop owner, I believe that telling and sharing stories is at the heart of our community.

“I was so pleased to be invited to celebrate national storytelling week by telling stories to the children.”

The event was completed by the unveiling of a bespoke wooden storytelling chair, which was donated by Annington developers for the school to keep.

The chair has been intricately carved with a large owl to tie in with the school logo and fit in with Cawdle Meadows’ environmental ethos.

Louise Saunders, sales and marketing manager at Annington, said: “Family is at the heart of our new development at Cawdle Meadows, so we hope the storytelling session with Little Thetford Primary School will help pupils to foster a love for storytelling, reading and creative thinking.

“We hope the children will be able to continue to enjoy sessions like these with their new nature-inspired storytelling chair.”

Annington, which is currently building the Cawdle Meadows development in the village, gifted the storytelling morning to the school.