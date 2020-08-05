Family-run children’s clothing company to open second store following months of lockdown disruption

Little Roos, a family-run children?s clothing company with a store in Ely, will open a second store at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge (pictured) on Friday August 7.

A family-run Ely-based children’s clothing company will open its first Cambridge store on Friday August 7 following months of disruption caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Little Roos, a family-run children's clothing company with a store in Ely, will open a second store at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge on Friday August 7. Picture: GRAFTON CENTRE CAMBRIDGE

Little Roos, who won a national award in November 2018 (less than a year since opening), was set to open its Grafton Centre store in March but, because of the pandemic, it will now finally open until August 7.

The local independent business, which sells clothing, footwear and accessories for children between the ages of 0 and 12-years-old, was one of 76 applicants for last year’s Grow at The Grafton scheme.

Little Roos made it through to the second stage - a 30-minute informal presentation in front of the centre management team, representatives from Legal & General (L&G) who own the shopping centre, and Simon Ambrose, the 2007 winner of The Apprentice.

Little Roos, a family-run children's clothing company with a store in Ely (pictured), will open a second store at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge on Friday August 7.

On the day, the Little Roos team has planned giveaways including beach towels, tote- and beach bags, baby gift sets and hats. It will also be running a social media competition where there’s a chance to win a Hatley raincoat and matching wellies outfit. To enter, visit its Facebook page.

Michael Rooney, co-founder of Little Roos, said: “It’s great news that the country has now been able to ease restrictions after what has been an awful time for many people.

Little Roos, a family-run children's clothing company with a store in Ely (pictured), will open a second store at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge on Friday August 7. Picture: GRAFTON CENTRE CAMBRIDGE

“From our point of view, we can now pick up where we left off and open our new store at The Grafton, which is a really exciting opportunity for us, and we look forward to welcoming customers to Little Roos.

“During lockdown we’ve missed meeting our customers face to face and we find that there are many people who, rather than shop online, still prefer that ‘real’ shopping experience and value the great customer service we provide.”

Mr Rooney added: “Like many other businesses able to re-open after lockdown, which has been a really challenging time, we believe that many retailers like ourselves will be able to bounce back and together bring new life back to our shopping centres and high streets.”

Little Roos, a family-run children's clothing company with a store in Ely, will open a second store at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge (pictured) on Friday August 7. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

John O’Shea, centre manager at The Grafton, added: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Little Roos to the shopping centre at last. Michael and his team have had to wait so long to see this incredible opportunity come to fruition, but we’re very happy for them that this is now a reality.

“They have so much support behind them, not only from the centre management team, but also our shoppers, who are extremely excited to get their hands on the beautifully made children’s wear. It is an excellent addition to our current retail mix.”