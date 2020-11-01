Video

Family-run children’s clothes company defy Covid-19 pandemic by opening second store and offering free local delivery

For family-run children's clothes company Little Roos, they defied the odds of the Covid-19 pandemic to open a second store, at The Grafton Centre in Cambridge.

For family-run children’s clothes company Little Roos, they defied the odds of the Covid-19 pandemic to open a second store.

Little Roos, a family-run children's clothing company with a store in Ely, opened a second store at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge on Friday August 7. Owners Margaret and Michael Rooney won a national award in November 2018.

As well as continuing to run their shop in Ely High Street, they launched a second, in Cambridge, after being picked as one of 76 applicants for last year’s Grow at The Grafton scheme.

Samantha Barrett said she and the family are feeling optimistic about the company’s future.

“We’re trying to get our name out so people know we’re there. And it’s good for people to see that a family business has been able to open a new store - even during a pandemic.”

Little Roos, a family-run children’s clothing company with a store in Ely (pictured), opened a second store at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge on Friday August 7. Little Roos, a family-run children’s clothing company with a store in Ely (pictured), opened a second store at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge on Friday August 7.

During lockdown, she said the team adapted by offering local free delivery to its customers.

“That was really well received,” she added, “we had lots of support from the local community.

“We’ve had many positive comments from our customers who are wanting and hoping to continue shopping local since the pandemic has started.”

Without “really helpful” government support, she said Little Roos would have been “very stuck, considering we had to close the physical shop during lockdown.

“It did affect us; business slowed a bit, what with schools going back. But it’s starting to pick up again as we head towards Christmas.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll get our footfall back and see more people coming into the high street again.”