Advanced search

Memorable songs and a few surprises in Youth Acts UP pantomime

PUBLISHED: 16:10 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 30 December 2019

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children?s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children?s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

Archant

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children's author Peter Crussell.

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children’s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children’s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

The cast of seven to 16-year-olds will have you laughing and singing as they perform 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', which is their fourth annual pantomime.

Becky Green, director, said: "It has taken weeks of hard work and dedication.

"It's wonderful to see youngsters who started with us four years ago reach their potential, to see them moving on either to other things or to start to help with the direction and production of our shows."

Carol Hebbard, producer, said: "At all of their performances you'll see that many of the cast have blossomed over the years with increased confidence and self-esteem.

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children’s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children’s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

You may also want to watch:

"They can demonstrate their new skills with exceptional talent and show a zest for being on stage."

Youth Acts UP is in its fourth year with previous sold-out productions including Cinderella, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Dracula Rock Show, Seussical The Musical.

Doors open 30 minutes before performances and refreshments and a bar will available.

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children?s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREENExpect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children?s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/youthactsup or in person at NISA, Main Street, Little Downham.

The group runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday mornings (term time).

Whilst working on the pantomime, we are also super excited to announce our summer production will be the WIZARD OF OZ (Youth Version). If you are aged 7+ and interested in taking part, please pop along to one of our Open Days in February 2020. Contact rebekahgreen2016@outlook.com for further information.

Most Read

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Fresh plans announced for former care home that became a boarding lodge for farm workers

The former Fenland Lodge care home, near Ely.

Most Read

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Fresh plans announced for former care home that became a boarding lodge for farm workers

The former Fenland Lodge care home, near Ely.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Memorable songs and a few surprises in Youth Acts UP pantomime

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children?s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Man, 23, banned from EVERY shop in Cambridge after stealing designer coats and jars of honey

Jamie Williams (pictured) is banned from every single shop in Cambridge after he was convicted of shoplifting. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Rail services operating across Cambridgeshire cancelled as Greater Anglia upgrade trains

Greater Anglia rail services operating across parts of Cambridgeshire have been cancelled as the company brings in a new fleet of trains. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists