Memorable songs and a few surprises in Youth Acts UP pantomime

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children?s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN Archant

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children's author Peter Crussell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children’s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children’s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

The cast of seven to 16-year-olds will have you laughing and singing as they perform 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', which is their fourth annual pantomime.

Becky Green, director, said: "It has taken weeks of hard work and dedication.

"It's wonderful to see youngsters who started with us four years ago reach their potential, to see them moving on either to other things or to start to help with the direction and production of our shows."

Carol Hebbard, producer, said: "At all of their performances you'll see that many of the cast have blossomed over the years with increased confidence and self-esteem.

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children’s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children’s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

You may also want to watch:

"They can demonstrate their new skills with exceptional talent and show a zest for being on stage."

Youth Acts UP is in its fourth year with previous sold-out productions including Cinderella, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Dracula Rock Show, Seussical The Musical.

Doors open 30 minutes before performances and refreshments and a bar will available.

Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children?s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN Expect memorable songs and a few surprises along the way when Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP perform a pantomime written by local children?s author Peter Crussell. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: BECKY GREEN

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/youthactsup or in person at NISA, Main Street, Little Downham.

The group runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday mornings (term time).

Whilst working on the pantomime, we are also super excited to announce our summer production will be the WIZARD OF OZ (Youth Version). If you are aged 7+ and interested in taking part, please pop along to one of our Open Days in February 2020. Contact rebekahgreen2016@outlook.com for further information.