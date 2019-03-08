Advanced search

£2,626 funding boost for Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP

PUBLISHED: 11:48 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 26 September 2019

£2,626 funding boost for Little Downham theatre group Youth Acts UP thanks to Tesco's Bags of Help fundraising scheme. Some of the group are pictured in rehearsal for their Christmas pantomime Snow White. Picture: CAROL HEBARD.

Archant

A youth musical theatre group based in Little Downham has bagged a £2,626 funding boost.

Youth Acts UP was awarded the money thanks to Tesco's Bags of Help community grant scheme, which is run in partnership with environmental charity Groundwork.

The money will go towards the group putting on a summer musical and winter pantomime, says Youth Acts UP producer Carol Hebbard.

"The aim is to increase confidence in young people, teach them new skills, team work, listening skills and many more," she said.

"They will make new friends and bring the community together twice a year to see their performances of a musical in the summer and a pantomime in the winter.

"Seeing the audiences arrive to watch these very special young people consistently amazes me."

Becky Green, director, added: "We are so proud of everything they have achieved."

Voting ran in stores throughout May and June with customers choosing which local project they would like to get the top award using a token given to them at the checkout.

For further information about Little Downham Youth Group/Youth Acts UP email carol.ldyg@hebbard3d.com

