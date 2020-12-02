Advanced search

Fundraiser Jake smashes target as he dyes his hair pink for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:25 02 December 2020

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

Archant

Ely College student Jake Earl-Clarke was only going to dye his hair pink if he raised £100 for the charity that is helping his nan, and that’s exactly what he did.

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOKJake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

Jake, 15, targeted the initial sum before Saturday, November 28, the day he would dye his hair for Maggie’s, which has been supporting his nan through cancer treatment since 2019.

Instead, he took to a chair at home and underwent a makeover to provide some lockdown cheer, and has gone above and beyond expectations to raise over £550.

Jake, from Little Downham, will also hand the funds over to Maggie’s, who are helping his nan in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all those who have donated to a brilliant charity,” Michelle Dennett-Cook, Jake’s mum, said.

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOKJake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

“They are there for not only those going through treatment, but also to the families.”

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOKJake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rural phone box becomes a glorious Santa spectacle

This is the sight that greets you if you drive through Prickwillow. The wondrously decorated phone box art gallery. Picture: Cary Outis

Fundraiser Jake smashes target as he dyes his hair pink for charity

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment. Pictures: SUPPLIED/MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK

Mayor calls for shake-up in ‘massively muddled’ local government in Cambridgeshire

Mayor James Palmer

Ely Cathedral reopens today – with 30ft Christmas tree on display

A 30ft Christmas tree will today be blessed and have its 500 lights officially switched on when Ely Cathedral reopens following the national Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: JAMES BILLINGS

Tier 2 in Cambridgeshire: Here’s what the restrictions mean and what you can and can’t do

Cambridgeshire and Fenland will be in Tier 2 from December 2 – here's what that means. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images