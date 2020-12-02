Fundraiser Jake smashes target as he dyes his hair pink for charity

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment.

Ely College student Jake Earl-Clarke was only going to dye his hair pink if he raised £100 for the charity that is helping his nan, and that’s exactly what he did.

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment.

Jake, 15, targeted the initial sum before Saturday, November 28, the day he would dye his hair for Maggie’s, which has been supporting his nan through cancer treatment since 2019.

Instead, he took to a chair at home and underwent a makeover to provide some lockdown cheer, and has gone above and beyond expectations to raise over £550.

Jake, from Little Downham, will also hand the funds over to Maggie’s, who are helping his nan in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all those who have donated to a brilliant charity,” Michelle Dennett-Cook, Jake’s mum, said.

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment.

“They are there for not only those going through treatment, but also to the families.”

Jake Earl-Clarke has dyed his hair pink after smashing his fundraising target for the charity that his helping his nan through cancer treatment.

