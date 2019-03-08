'The Magnificent Seven': Little Downham Plough Jumpers fly high raising £10,000 for charity skydive

They have been hailed the Little Downham Magnificent Seven - and now they have conquered a charity skydive after raising £10,000.

They have been hailed the Little Downham Magnificent Seven – and now they have conquered a charity skydive after raising £10,000. The jump took place on Saturday July 6. Picture: NORMAN HIGHNAM They have been hailed the Little Downham Magnificent Seven – and now they have conquered a charity skydive after raising £10,000. The jump took place on Saturday July 6. Picture: NORMAN HIGHNAM

The 'Plough Jumpers' from the picturesque village near Ely, decided they wanted to take on a challenge in aid of charity while sipping on a pint in The Plough pub in January.

Since then, the seven jumpers, ground crew and their families have been out and about in the local area raising thousands of pounds for Magpas.

This has included charity car washes, car boot sales, treasure hunts, BBQs and even playing in band at a 'pop-up fete' at The Plough - raising more than £700.

And on Saturday (July 6) they donned their orange shirts and capes and took to the skies above the Sibson Airfield in Peterborough to jump out a plane at 10,000ft.

@CButler_Cambs - The Little Downham Plough Jumpers get a moral boost from there friends the Wurzels. What a team what a group. All for @Magpas_Charity @lornadupre --- All ready for the J Day on the 6th July. pic.twitter.com/nuqk24DjcR — Norman Highnam (@NormanHighnam) July 1, 2019

The jumpers, who were given cheeky nicknames, were Andy Sears (Artic Jumper), Jason Cridford (Gentleman Jumper), Debbie Pellant (Crafty Jumper), Geoff Goff (Terminator Jumper), Steve McGowen (Del Boy Jumper), Neil Mortlock (Ginger Jumper) and Jim Parkes (Red Jumper).

In recent weeks the group have even attracted help and support from across the region - with country chart-toppers The Wurzels even sending a good luck Facebook video.

Music has been a huge boost to keep the jumpers motivated ahead of 'J-Day' along with a final last supper style meal earlier this week.

Norman Highnam, who cheered on the jumpers from the ground, said: "So the battle of the Sibson sky was won by the great Plough Jumpers - they have walked the walk and talked the talk.

"They took that leap and lived to tell the tale.

"What a team and what jumping heroes they are, all for Magpas Air Ambulance!"

"If you see a jumper (they are the ones with big smiles on their faces) and you can spare some cash please hand it over.

"The jumpers are coming to the end of their story, but for Magpas it is a never ending story."

The jumpers will hold a grand finale event at the village hall in Little Downham on July 27 to celebrate their fundraising journey.

To keep up to date with the jump visit www.facebook.com/groups/LittleDownhamPloughJumpers or contact Norman on Norman.Highnam@outlook.com

To donate visit https://uk.gofundme.com/plough-jumpers

