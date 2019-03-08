'The Magnificent Seven': Little Downham Plough Jumpers set to fly high in charity skydive

They have been hailed as the Little Downham Magnificent Seven - and this weekend they will be flying high in a charity skydive after raising £10,000.

@CButler_Cambs - The Little Downham Plough Jumpers get a moral boost from there friends the Wurzels. What a team what a group. All for @Magpas_Charity @lornadupre --- All ready for the J Day on the 6th July. pic.twitter.com/nuqk24DjcR — Norman Highnam (@NormanHighnam) July 1, 2019

The 'Plough Jumpers' from the picturesque village near Ely, decided they wanted to take on a challenge in aid of charity while sipping on a pint in The Plough pub in January.

Since then, the seven jumpers, ground crew and their families have been out and about in the local area raising thousands of pounds for Magpas ahead of their skydive.

This has included charity car washes, car boot sales, treasure hunts, BBQs and even playing in band at a 'pop-up fete' at The Plough - raising more than £700.

And now on Saturday (July 6) at 12pm they will don their orange shirts and capes and take to the skies above the Sibson Airfield in Peterborough to jump out a plane at 10,000ft.

The jumpers, who have been given cheeky nicknames, are: Andy Sears (Artic Jumper), Jason Cridford (Gentleman Jumper), Debbie Pellant (Crafty Jumper), Geoff Goff (Terminator Jumper), Steve McGowen (Del Boy Jumper), Neil Mortlock (Ginger Jumper) and Jim Parkes (Red Jumper).

In recent weeks the group have even attracted help and support from across the region - with country chart-toppers The Wurzels even sending a good luck Facebook video.

Music has been a huge boost to keep the jumpers motivated ahead of 'J-Day' along with a final last supper style meal earlier this week.

Norman Highnam, who will be cheering the jumpers on from the ground, said: "They have been billed as the 'jumping heroes' but we have found plenty of other heroes who have just stepped forward to help, or carried out random acts of kindness either towards MAGPAS or the community.

"There has been plenty of fun and excitement along the way and now all we ask is if you see the jumpers then let them know what a great job they are doing.

"So many people have shared stories about how Magpas was there for them or a friend when needed."

The jumpers will hold a grand finale event at the village hall in Little Downham on July 27 to celebrate their fundraising journey.

To keep up to date with the jump visit www.facebook.com/groups/LittleDownhamPloughJumpers or contact Norman on Norman.Highnam@outlook.com

To donate visit https://uk.gofundme.com/plough-jumpers

