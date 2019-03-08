Gallery

'Ingenious and very amusing' creations on display around village as part of scarecrow festival

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. Archant

An astronaut, pirate and Minion were just some of the "ingenious and amusing" creations on show at Little Downham's scarecrow festival.

The festival, organised by the Parish Magazine, had 58 entries - all of which are still on display around the village until August 31.

Mark Hebbard, assistant editor, said: "The response was impressive and the entries have been both ingenious and very amusing.

"In all 58 entries were received representing over 65 individual scarecrows. "There will be a prize giving in Little Downham Village Hall followed by a scarecrow party after the festival has closed.

"The magazine committee would like to sincerely thank all those who took part in the festival."

For more information visit www.littledownham.net

