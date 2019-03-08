Advanced search

Gallery

'Ingenious and very amusing' creations on display around village as part of scarecrow festival

PUBLISHED: 11:11 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 29 August 2019

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

Archant

An astronaut, pirate and Minion were just some of the "ingenious and amusing" creations on show at Little Downham's scarecrow festival.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The festival, organised by the Parish Magazine, had 58 entries - all of which are still on display around the village until August 31.

Mark Hebbard, assistant editor, said: "The response was impressive and the entries have been both ingenious and very amusing.

"In all 58 entries were received representing over 65 individual scarecrows. "There will be a prize giving in Little Downham Village Hall followed by a scarecrow party after the festival has closed.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

"The magazine committee would like to sincerely thank all those who took part in the festival."

For more information visit www.littledownham.net

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

You may also want to watch:

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD. The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search in Soham

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Owner calls for council to lift agricultural occupancy condition on Little Downham bungalow to enable buyer to be found

Hill Crest, Little Downham, whose owners want the agricultural occupancy restriction to be lifted so that a buyer can be found. Picture; CHEFFINS

More than £18,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search in Soham

Cannabis and MDMA seized from teenagers after police stop search three boys in Soham recreation ground. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK

Owner calls for council to lift agricultural occupancy condition on Little Downham bungalow to enable buyer to be found

Hill Crest, Little Downham, whose owners want the agricultural occupancy restriction to be lifted so that a buyer can be found. Picture; CHEFFINS

More than £18,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in scorching heat to raise more than £18,000 for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Teenager stabbed at Cambridgeshire Bank Holiday Monday market - air ambulance flown to scene

Bourn in South Cambridgeshire where a teenager was stabbed today. Police are investigating. The incident happened just outside the Bank Holiday Monday market. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crews will get food and refreshments while out on prolonged jobs thanks to new agreement

Our firefighters will be provided with drinks and refreshments while out on long jobs thanks to a new initiative. Picture: Archant / FILE

Talented senior student at King’s Ely Harry Hall represents Northampton Saints Academy at Rugby Football Union Under 16 Festival

King�s Ely student Harry Hall (pictured inset) represented Northampton Saints Academy (pictured) at Rugby Football Union Under 16 Festival. Picture: Supplied / King�s Ely

‘Ingenious and very amusing’ creations on display around village as part of scarecrow festival

The Parish Magazine published in Little Downham organised a Scarecrow Festival to run between August 16 and 31 for the Parish magazine distribution area to participate in. These are just some of the creative entries. Picture: MARK HEBBARD.

You can now nominate a sporting hero in Cambridgeshire for a Living Sport Award

Now is your chance to nominate them for a Living Sport Sports Award as nominations are now open. Pictured is The Living Sport team. Picture: LIVING SPORT

Viva Soham mark funding to transform Spencer Mill into community theatre

Viva Soham set to transform derelict Spencer Mill as funding in place. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists