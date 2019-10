Little Downham man, 45, charged with theft, criminal damage and assault

Little Downham man, 45, charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault. He was arrested in Ely on Friday October 25 and will appear in court today (October 28). Picture: POLICE. Archant

A 45-year-old man from Little Downham has been charged with two counts of theft from a shop, two counts of criminal damage and common assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Robert Mace was arrested in Chief Street, Ely on Saturday October 26.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Monday October 28).