Dozens of beer cans, empty bottles, food packaging and cream chargers next to a Tesco car park in Ely has caused concern. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Dozens of beer cans, empty bottles and cement bags are amongst a plethora of litter that is causing a nuisance to Ely.

Food packaging, cigarette packets and Fast Gas cream chargers are other wasted items to be dumped in a Tesco customer car park on The Dock near the main supermarket on Angel Drove.

One litter picker, who does not want to be named, first spotted the waste in July and has tried to address the issue.

“I spotted it when I came down near a private road,” they said.

“I spoke to a Tesco manager a few weeks ago and they said they’ll see what they can do but two weeks later, there was still no progress.”

After speaking to Tesco, the litter picker was given an incident reference number by a member of staff.

But when he visited the car park on August 29, the waste was still not cleared.

“If I went to clean that up, I would get seven to eight compost bags full,” the litter picker said.

“You have bottles, paper, plastic, things that people throw out of their windows; I looked out the window and thought ‘how disgusting’.”

The litter picker, who has tried speaking to Tesco several times about the situation, said the waste has accumulated “for months”.

A Tesco spokesperson apologised for the build-up of litter and that the supermarket chain has started to act.

“We would encourage everyone who uses our car park to do so responsibly and in a considerate way and dispose of waste only in designated bins and recycling facilities,” said the spokesperson.

“We’ve arranged for additional cleaning to take place to help address the resident’s immediate concerns.”

It is unclear exactly how long the waste issues have lasted or how much it will cost to clear all of the waste.

But the litter picker thinks if the problem continues at Tesco, this could affect the city’s image.

“I’ve been an independent litter picker for 12 months, and this is the worst thing I have ever seen than anywhere else,” he added.

“The litter is getting into the food chain and it makes Ely look dirty; it’s about the future generations and how they fare.”