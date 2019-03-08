Advanced search

Litter pickers clean the pocket park in Ely to make it safer for wildlife

PUBLISHED: 12:40 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 12 March 2019

Ely's Wildlife Watch, the junior branch of the Wildlife Trust, gathered for a litter pick in the city pocket park. Picture: ELY WILDLIFE WATCH

The pocket park in Ely is looking greener and cleaner thanks to a group of amateur nature enthusiasts who gave up their free time for a litter pick.

Ely’s Wildlife Watch, the junior branch of the Wildlife Trust, worked against windy weather to clear five bags of rubbish to make the area look better and ensure it is safer for wildlife.

Jo Evans, of Littleport and Ely Timebank, said: “Well done indeed to the hard work of the six children and their parents from Ely Wildlife Watch who braved the winds and did a litter pick round Pocket Park.

“The theme was recycling and litter. We learned about which items go in which coloured bin and why litter is dangerous to wildlife before setting off round the park with our litter picking gear.

“Watch members aged between 5-8 and their families learnt about the dangers to wildlife from careless littering and how important it is to recycle or bin our waste.

East Cambs District Council, Littleport and Ely Timebanks leant equipment to the team.

Anna Morrison said: “We collected three black bags of rubbish and two bags of recyclables. It’s good that we collected that much with our efforts, but bad that there was so much in the first place.”

• Ely Wildlife Watch meets on the second Saturday of every month. For more information visit their Facebook group.

