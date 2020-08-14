Advanced search

NHS worker and photographer captures natural beauty of the Fens in her new calendar

PUBLISHED: 12:32 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 14 August 2020

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland'?s natural beauty for her new calendar. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland'?s natural beauty for her new calendar. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

An NHS worker and photographer from Littleport has captured Fenland’s natural beauty for her new calendar, which includes stunning images of Ely riverside, Wicken Fen, Ely Cathedral, Stretham Old Engine, Dockey Wood Bluebells and Rutland Water.

Lisa Verrinder, who picked up her first DSLR camera about five years ago, says she “fell in love with photography because of our beautiful Fen landscapes and the most amazing skies.

“Our flat landscape here in this part of East Anglia draws your eyes towards the sky.”

She said the idea to produce a calendar came about as she “kept being asked if I was selling my images. I thought it would be a great way for people to see our fabulous countryside, 12 months of the year.”

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. January: Ely riverside at dawn. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. January: Ely riverside at dawn. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

When deciding on which photos to include she had a specific aim in mind: to capture a “snapshot in time that would not have been seen had I not of been there... a memory captured in my camera”.

Lisa added that her favourite type of photography is sunrises, sunsets and reflections and that, during the winter months, “you can usually find me out very early in the morning to capture the wonderful light”.

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. February: Wicken Fen sunset. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. February: Wicken Fen sunset. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

The calendar also photos of Southwold Pier, The Shard in London as well as images titled ‘autumnal woods’ and ‘fields of poppies’.

To buy the 2021 calendar, which costs £11.95 (with free postage), visit Lisa’s website

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. March: Ely riverside at sunrise. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. March: Ely riverside at sunrise. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. April is Stretham Old Engine. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. April is Stretham Old Engine. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. Dockey Wood Bluebells for the month of May. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. Dockey Wood Bluebells for the month of May. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. June is Rutland Water sunset. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. June is Rutland Water sunset. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. August is Southwold Pier, Suffolk. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. August is Southwold Pier, Suffolk. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. September: The Shard, London. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. September: The Shard, London. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. October: Autumnal woods. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. October: Autumnal woods. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. November: Suffolk poppies. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. November: Suffolk poppies. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. December: Winter's sunrise at Ely riverside. Picture: LISA VERRINDERLisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland�s natural beauty for her new calendar. December: Winter's sunrise at Ely riverside. Picture: LISA VERRINDER

