NHS worker and photographer captures natural beauty of the Fens in her new calendar

Lisa Verrinder, an NHS worker and photographer from Littleport, has captured Fenland'?s natural beauty for her new calendar. Picture: LISA VERRINDER Archant

An NHS worker and photographer from Littleport has captured Fenland’s natural beauty for her new calendar, which includes stunning images of Ely riverside, Wicken Fen, Ely Cathedral, Stretham Old Engine, Dockey Wood Bluebells and Rutland Water.

Lisa Verrinder, who picked up her first DSLR camera about five years ago, says she “fell in love with photography because of our beautiful Fen landscapes and the most amazing skies.

“Our flat landscape here in this part of East Anglia draws your eyes towards the sky.”

She said the idea to produce a calendar came about as she “kept being asked if I was selling my images. I thought it would be a great way for people to see our fabulous countryside, 12 months of the year.”

January: Ely riverside at dawn.

When deciding on which photos to include she had a specific aim in mind: to capture a “snapshot in time that would not have been seen had I not of been there... a memory captured in my camera”.

Lisa added that her favourite type of photography is sunrises, sunsets and reflections and that, during the winter months, “you can usually find me out very early in the morning to capture the wonderful light”.

February: Wicken Fen sunset.

The calendar also photos of Southwold Pier, The Shard in London as well as images titled ‘autumnal woods’ and ‘fields of poppies’.

To buy the 2021 calendar, which costs £11.95 (with free postage), visit Lisa’s website

March: Ely riverside at sunrise.

April is Stretham Old Engine.

Dockey Wood Bluebells for the month of May.

June is Rutland Water sunset.

August is Southwold Pier, Suffolk.

September: The Shard, London.

October: Autumnal woods.

November: Suffolk poppies.

December: Winter's sunrise at Ely riverside.