Lions determined to spread festive cheer thanks to donations

person

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:55 PM December 10, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 16, 2020
Elaine Lee (left), of Littleport Foodbank with Jenny Ellis, vice-president of the Lions Club of Littleport, which spread festive cheer with a range of Christmas donations. Picture: LIONS CLUB OF LITTLEPORT - Credit: Archant

They were supposed to hold their annual festive breakfast event this year, but the Lions Club of Littleport were still eager to spread some Christmas cheer.

The Lions’ ‘Breakfast with Santa’ had to be cancelled for the first time in 30 years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

So instead, the club decided to donate presents ranging from lavender bags and Christmas socks to train sets, colouring books and crayons, to organisations who they felt could benefit most.

These organisations included The Salvation Army in Chatteris, the Littleport Foodbank, Timebank Littleport and Waitrose.

Ann Ransley, president of the Lions Club of Littleport, said: “It has all gone very flat this year, so we have tried to spread goodwill and festive cheer as best we can.

“Two of our Lions have done most of the distributing, which has been very well-received and I think so many people are overwhelmed.”

