Lions determined to spread festive cheer thanks to donations

Elaine Lee (left), of Littleport Foodbank with Jenny Ellis, vice-president of the Lions Club of Littleport, which spread festive cheer with a range of Christmas donations. Picture: LIONS CLUB OF LITTLEPORT Archant

They were supposed to hold their annual festive breakfast event this year, but the Lions Club of Littleport were still eager to spread some Christmas cheer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elaine Lee (left), of Littleport Foodbank with Jenny Ellis, vice-president of the Lions Club of Littleport, which spread festive cheer with a range of Christmas donations. Picture: LIONS CLUB OF LITTLEPORT Elaine Lee (left), of Littleport Foodbank with Jenny Ellis, vice-president of the Lions Club of Littleport, which spread festive cheer with a range of Christmas donations. Picture: LIONS CLUB OF LITTLEPORT

The Lions’ ‘Breakfast with Santa’ had to be cancelled for the first time in 30 years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

So instead, the club decided to donate presents ranging from lavender bags and Christmas socks to train sets, colouring books and crayons, to organisations who they felt could benefit most.

These organisations included The Salvation Army in Chatteris, the Littleport Foodbank, Timebank Littleport and Waitrose.

Ann Ransley, president of the Lions Club of Littleport, said: “It has all gone very flat this year, so we have tried to spread goodwill and festive cheer as best we can.

Jenny Ellis delivering the presents to Ann Matthews (left), manager of the Salvation Army charity shop in Chatteris. Picture: LIONS CLUB OF LITTLEPORT Jenny Ellis delivering the presents to Ann Matthews (left), manager of the Salvation Army charity shop in Chatteris. Picture: LIONS CLUB OF LITTLEPORT

“Two of our Lions have done most of the distributing, which has been very well-received and I think so many people are overwhelmed.”

Some of the items that the Lions Club of Littleport donated to the Salvation Army in Chatteris. Picture: LIONS CLUB OF LITTLEPORT Some of the items that the Lions Club of Littleport donated to the Salvation Army in Chatteris. Picture: LIONS CLUB OF LITTLEPORT