Isaac follows in footsteps of grandad and father as he joins Lions Club of Littleport

PUBLISHED: 12:30 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 21 January 2020

David Ellis

Littleport Lions Club invested their newest and youngest member at a recent meeting. The photo is of three generations of Littleport Lions. Grandad David Ellis, Dad Michael Stares and Isaac Stares.

Littleport Lions Club invested their newest and youngest member at a recent meeting. The photo is of three generations of Littleport Lions. Grandad David Ellis, Dad Michael Stares and Isaac Stares.

Archant

Littleport Lions Club invested their newest and youngest member at a recent meeting.

Isaac Stares, who was 18 in December, was made a member of the largest service club in the world, following In the footsteps of his Grandad and Father.

Our family friendly club welcomes new members and our age range is now from 18 to 80.

The photo is of three generations of Littleport Lions: grandad David Ellis, dad Michael Stares and Isaac Stares.

