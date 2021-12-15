Housebuilder donates £250 towards village’s Christmas lights
- Credit: Linden Homes
A village’s High Street is going to be lit up this festive season thanks to a £250 donation from a local housebuilder.
Linden Homes, part of Vistry Group, has donated the money to Sutton Parish Council towards the cost of 30 solar-powered hanging Christmas tree baskets.
The trees, which hang outside residents’ homes, will continue to light up throughout the Christmas period.
Rosie Hughes, clerk to Sutton Parish Council, said: “We are really grateful to Linden Homes for this generous donation and for helping us to bring this seasonal festivity to our village.
“The pandemic has meant we haven’t been able to hold our usual Christmas events, so to be able to provide these trees for our village residents and spread some festive cheer is great.”
Laura Thomas, sales manager at Linden Homes, said: “As we are building new homes in Sutton, we thought it was only fitting that we show our support.”
