Video

Pupils record ‘Like A Rainbow Shining’ music video from home for NHS heroes

Around 60 pupils from King’s Ely have joined forces to record a virtual tribute to NHS heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied/Kings Ely Supplied/Kings Ely

Talented musicians from an east Cambs school have joined forces to record a tribute to NHS heroes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 60 pupils from King’s Ely have joined forces to record a virtual tribute to NHS heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied/Kings Ely Around 60 pupils from King’s Ely have joined forces to record a virtual tribute to NHS heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied/Kings Ely

Junior and senior students at King’s Ely came together and filmed a cover of British composer Will Todd’s song ‘Like A Rainbow Shining’.

Pupils each recorded themselves from home and sent their clips to the school’s director of music Neil Porter-Thaw who put the project together.

He said: “It has been so difficult for us all not to be making music together in person.

“Simply nothing can replace live rehearsals, but we have continued our rehearsals virtually and the attendance from students has been excellent.

“In both King’s Ely Junior and Senior, we sing quite a bit of Will Todd’s music, whether on tour or in Ely’s wonderful Cathedral.

“When I heard about Will’s latest composition, I jumped at the chance of working with our students on a recording to add our support to the courageous work the NHS are doing.

“The pupils thoroughly enjoyed the experience, but I have to say that I wasn’t quite prepared for the hours of work it takes to mix and edit around 60 pupils’ work!

“I am ever so grateful to a member of staff’s daughter, Caroline Hill, for her amazing offer to help with the video editing.”

King’s Ely will be releasing three versions of the song, one starring members of the senior chapel choir, one featuring the junior’s chamber choir and choristers and then a version with all pupils involved.

Will Todd says he wrote the “song of hope” after taking inspiration from the trend of painting/drawing rainbows and putting them up in windows as a sign of a hopeful future.

Speaking about the project, he said: “I am so thrilled that King’s Ely has enjoyed working on my song, Like A Rainbow Shining, and that students have been able to connect as a virtual choir in these difficult times.

“It’s a great performance. Best wishes to you all. Keep singing and shining!”

King’s Ely has raised hundreds of pounds for NHS Charities Together since lockdown started – mainly by members of staff paying a small donation in order to take part in virtual quizzes.

Anyone who listens to the song and enjoys it is invited to make a donation in honour of the incredible work being carried out by NHS and frontline staff.

More than £500, at time of printing, has already been raised of the modest £100 target set. To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/patrick-green3

To watch the senior version, visit: vimeo.com/428153568

To watch the junior version, visit: vimeo.com/430378355