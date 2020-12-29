Published: 10:25 AM December 29, 2020 Updated: 10:28 AM December 29, 2020

The Ely community Christmas meal scheme was well received by the elderly, vulnerable and families in need. Father Christmas is pictured delivering one of the Christmas dinners. - Credit: PETER HARRIS

The Ely community Christmas meal scheme, which saw dinners donated by local organisations and prepared, packed and delivered by local volunteers was well received by the elderly, vulnerable and families in need.

Local organisations that worked to make it happen included Crucial Cuisine, Descensus Masonic Lodge, LuvEly, Prospects Trust Unwrapped, The Rotary Club and Waitrose.

Peter Harris, who was a part of the scheme, said: "It was a great community effort organised by the Lighthouse Church and Ely Cathedral."

Santa added: "There has been so much suffering and sadness during the pandemic, it was wonderful to give so many hope and support.

"People were so appreciative of a hot meal and presents as well as the fact that their children were getting a proper Christmas lunch.

"It was gratifying to walk one’s talk and possibly touch upon the true spirit of Christmas by helping and supporting the needy while remembering a smile costs nothing."

