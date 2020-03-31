Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry
PUBLISHED: 16:27 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 31 March 2020
Archant
A young woman has suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition after she was struck by a lorry earlier this morning.
She was walking on the B1381 Chain Causeway in Sutton near Ely on March 31 before she was hit at around 10am by the HGV.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The woman, who is in her late 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition.
“She was struck by a lorry on Chain Causeway, Sutton, just after 10am.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the road policing unit by either calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quoting incident 101 of March 31.