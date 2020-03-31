Advanced search

Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry

PUBLISHED: 16:27 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 31 March 2020

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A young woman has suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition after she was struck by a lorry earlier this morning.

She was walking on the B1381 Chain Causeway in Sutton near Ely on March 31 before she was hit at around 10am by the HGV.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The woman, who is in her late 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition.

“She was struck by a lorry on Chain Causeway, Sutton, just after 10am.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the road policing unit by either calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quoting incident 101 of March 31.

Most Read

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

School volunteer switches on Christmas lights to ‘bring a bit of joy and cheer in this very uncertain time’

Michelle Collen turned on her home Christmas lights in a bid to cheer people up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

READER’S LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Most Read

Ely Hero Award nominee says she has the ‘best job in the world’

Ely Hero Awards 2020 best teacher nominee Sophie Martin from Ely College says she has the ‘best job in the world’. Picture: SUBMITTED

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

School volunteer switches on Christmas lights to ‘bring a bit of joy and cheer in this very uncertain time’

Michelle Collen turned on her home Christmas lights in a bid to cheer people up amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

READER’S LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Latest from the Ely Standard

Parents make window in fence for children to safely see each other amid coronavirus pandemic

Bethany and Sophie Henry-Elliott aged 9 and 5 with Lily and Emily Furnell aged 7 and 4 thanks to a window installed in their garden fence. Picture: Terry Harris

Support network set up to help elderly and vulnerable

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs District Council.

Ely Business Awards 2020: Introducing the ‘Business Growth’ category – sponsored by East Cambridgeshire District Council

2019 winners of the Business Growth prize at the East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards Asynt Limited. Picture: Ian Carter/ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Councils create videos in up to 30 languages to help those from overseas in Cambridgeshire get to grips with key health issues

Councils create videos in up to 30 languages to help those from overseas in Cambridgeshire get to grips with key health issues. Picture: YouTube

Woman in her 20s remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lorry

A pedestrian in her 20s is in a critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a lorry in Sutton on March 31. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24