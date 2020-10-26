Advanced search

£1.8m improvements to BP roundabout on the A10 at Ely finish ahead of schedule

PUBLISHED: 23:13 26 October 2020

A £1.8m improvement scheme for the BP roundabout at Ely has finished a month ahead of schedule.

A £1.8m improvement scheme for the BP roundabout at Ely has finished a month ahead of schedule. Picture; CCC

Highway improvement work to the A10/A142 BP roundabout has finished ahead of schedule.

The £1.8m contract completed at the weekend, originally anticipated to be the end of November.

The work, which started in July, has seen all approaches to the BP roundabout widened with now at least two-lane entries.

The eastbound arm of the roundabout has three lanes and a dedicated left turn lane onto the A10 north.

Finally, the exit of the A10 services has been restricted to left turn only and any vehicles wishing to head west will now be required to go round the roundabout.

The work followed a feasibility study which showed the main cause of the existing local congestion was caused by the BP roundabout.

Cllr Ian Bates, chairman of the highways and transport committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “The scheme will ease congestion and improve capacity at the junction.”

The A10/A142 BP roundabout was funded by the business park developer, Grovemere and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The recent A142/Lancaster Way roundabout consultation closed on September 18 and the outcome of the consultation and final design recommendation will be presented to the highways committee on November 10.

