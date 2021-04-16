Gallery

Published: 12:49 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 12:44 PM April 19, 2021

Music, theatre, comedy, puppetry, educational shows, samba drumming and online workshops are among the highlights of The Library Presents’ outdoor spring season.

Running from May 22 to July 17, the performances in East Cambridgeshire will take place at Burwell, Ely, Haddenham, Littleport and Soham.

In Fenland, they will be held in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey.

A musical standout is comedy cabaret string quartet ‘Graffiti Classics’, who make classical music wickedly funny and fantastically exhilarating.

Their performances have earned high praise from The Times, where the newspaper complimented the routine as a “simply wonderful show”.

Improvised Book Club - Credit: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

For even more laughs, ‘Do Not Adjust Your Stage’ are back with ‘The Improvised Book Club’, a clever improvised comedy show themed around books and audience anecdotes.

Families can also check out the award-winning Story Pocket Theatre with clowning, slapstick and magical, non-verbal storytelling in ‘Storyteller, Storyteller’.

Previous sell-out show ‘Journey into Space’ - a fast-paced and interactive educational show focusing on live experiments and the science behind space travel - is also back this season.

Children and young people, meanwhile, can enjoy a session with professional Manga artist Irina Richards - turning a poem of their choice into a comic.

Storyteller Storyteller - Credit: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

Adults can learn how to write audio drama with Andrew Burton in ‘Free Your Imagination’; or explore the poem ‘Greatness in a time of Covid’ with author and actor Tayo Aluko, diving into discussions around empire, migration and politics.

The events programme also features outdoor workshops including samba drumming and willow sculpture.

There are also a small number of free short performances to give audiences a taste of what ‘The Library Presents’ events are like.

Lost Colour - Credit: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

These include ‘The Puppet Van Presents… The Lost Colour’, an outdoor puppet spectacular exploring the joyful explosion of vibrant colour and ‘Dancing Jukebox Gems’, which takes audiences through three decades of fun music and comedy dance moves.

The programme also has six 10 minute performances in Wisbech and March available to book for outside or in your garden.

'The Library Presents’ is run by Cambridgeshire County Council, working with Babylon ARTS and funded by Arts Council England.

Devious Minds - Credit: THE LIBRARY PRESENTS

The outdoor events will be held at the following locations:

Alconbury Weald Watch Office

Arbury Church of the Good Shepherd

Burwell Library (outdoors)

Barnwell Baptist Church

Cherry Hinton Hall Park

Ely St. Mary’s Church grounds

Haddenham Arts Centre garden

Histon Baptist Church

Huntingdon Hinchingbrooke Country Park

Littleport Yeomans Field

March Community Centre

March West End Park

Ramsey 1940’s Camp

Soham Library

St. Neots Market Square

Trumpington Meadows Reserve

Upper Cambourne Amphitheatre

Whittlesey Library

Wisbech Castle garden

Wisbech Museum Square

Samba Drumming - artist at work - Credit: Maciek Platek

Gary Porter, head of libraries, archives and culture at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “During 2020, an unprecedented year for all of us, I was so pleased that the team was able to continue to share great arts activities and provide a well-needed distraction through the ‘In Your House’ programme.

"I am proud to say that the team has organised outdoor events in response to the overwhelming desire we all must be feeling to get out and see something ‘live’.”

Tickets can be booked online or in participating libraries.

