‘We’re back in action!’ Boat tours restart on the River Great Ouse

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:24 PM March 29, 2021    Updated: 4:00 PM March 29, 2021
Liberty Belle Cruises reopen in Ely March 29 2021

Liberty Belle Cruises have started operating on the River Great Ouse in Ely once again after being closed due to coronavirus. - Credit: Facebook/Liberty Belle Cruises  

Picturesque boat tours along the River Great Ouse have restarted after being forced shut for weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.  

Liberty Belle Cruises welcomed their first customers on board on Monday, March 29 following the relaxation of the ‘stay at home’ restrictions in place.  

Liberty Belle Cruises reopen March 29 2021

Boat master Bob Todd stood proudly with the Liberty Belle. - Credit: Facebook/Liberty Belle Cruises

Boat master Bob Todd, who took over the 23-year-old company seven years ago, can now take a large family group aboard, or one group of six, as per Government rules.  

Liberty Belle Cruises reopen March 29 2021

Just some of the views onboard Liberty Belle Cruises. - Credit: Facebook/Liberty Belle Cruises

“And just like that... we’re back open for business. We've been busy already today, It's a been a long year but we're back in action,” said Mr Todd. 

Liberty Belle Cruises reopening March 29 2021

Heading through Ely onboard Liberty Belle Cruises. - Credit: Facebook/Liberty Belle Cruises

Liberty Belle Cruises operate 30-minute river tours from their waterside base in Ely and were forced shut in April 2020 amid the global Covid-19 outbreak. 

Liberty Belle Cruises

Welcome onboard Liberty Belle Cruises. - Credit: Facebook/Liberty Belle Cruises

Just days before opening, Mr Todd had polished all of the brass onboard the Liberty Belle, scrubbed the decks and completed his final checks.  

The Liberty Belle welcomes guests from Ely.

The Liberty Belle welcomes guests from Ely. - Credit: Facebook/Liberty Belle Cruises

Ahead of reopening, Mr Todd said: “I don't think we will get a wink of sleep from all the excitement. 

Liberty Belle Cruises reopened March 29 2021

Liberty Belle Cruises has reopened for customers. - Credit: Facebook/Liberty Belle Cruises

“Can't wait to see you tomorrow. Bright and early at 11am for your first sailings.” 

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/LibertyBelleEly  

