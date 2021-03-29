Gallery
‘We’re back in action!’ Boat tours restart on the River Great Ouse
- Credit: Facebook/Liberty Belle Cruises
Picturesque boat tours along the River Great Ouse have restarted after being forced shut for weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Liberty Belle Cruises welcomed their first customers on board on Monday, March 29 following the relaxation of the ‘stay at home’ restrictions in place.
Boat master Bob Todd, who took over the 23-year-old company seven years ago, can now take a large family group aboard, or one group of six, as per Government rules.
“And just like that... we’re back open for business. We've been busy already today, It's a been a long year but we're back in action,” said Mr Todd.
Liberty Belle Cruises operate 30-minute river tours from their waterside base in Ely and were forced shut in April 2020 amid the global Covid-19 outbreak.
Just days before opening, Mr Todd had polished all of the brass onboard the Liberty Belle, scrubbed the decks and completed his final checks.
Ahead of reopening, Mr Todd said: “I don't think we will get a wink of sleep from all the excitement.
“Can't wait to see you tomorrow. Bright and early at 11am for your first sailings.”
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/LibertyBelleEly
