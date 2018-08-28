Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Calls for better transparency and scrutiny after it is revealed that deputy council leader to get council loan to improve his council owned home

PUBLISHED: 13:37 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:37 20 December 2018

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford. Picture: ARCHANT

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There are calls for better transparency and scrutiny after claims county councillors recommended a loan to extend a council property not realising it is the home of the deputy leader of the council.

On Tuesday (December 18), Cambridgeshire County Council’s General Purposes Committee (GPC) approved additional prudential borrowing of £183,000 in 2018/19 for a house extension scheme for the Manor Farm, Girton, which is currently listed as an address for the council’s deputy leader, Roger Hickford.

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Lib Dem leader at Cambridgeshire County Council, said councillors were only told about Cllr Hickford’s connection to the property yesterday, despite the loan having already gone before councillors on the council’s commercial and investment (C&I) committee.

She said the GPC received a recommendation to approve the loan from the C&I, members of which, she said, had been unaware that the council-owned property the loan is for is the home of Cllr Hickford.

There is no suggestion Cllr Hickford has done anything wrong or acted improperly, but Cllr Nethsingha has hit out at council transparency, saying other Lib Dem councillors had previously approved the loan at the C&I committee having had “no idea” of Cllr Hickford’s connection with the property.

Cllr Nethsingha said it is likely more questions would have been asked if Cllr Hickford’s connection to the property had been made known to the C&I committee.

Cllr Nethsingha said councillors should have been informed earlier, and learning about the connection so late had put them in an “awkward position” at the GPC.

“My concern is there is a really shocking lack of transparency about it,” said Cllr Nethsingha. It seems no one apart from a small circle of people knew about it. I don’t suppose there is anything wrong with the loan itself, but the transparency of the process stinks.”

Cllr Nethsingha said she would be calling for the decision to be reviewed and said more questions should have been asked at the time.

Cllr Hickford said he had been completely honest and upfront about his connection with Manor Farm, and said all his interests had been listed for all to see.

A Cambridgeshire County Council spokeswoman confirmed Cllr Hickford had acted properly, and said it was not usual to disclose tenants’ names at the C&I committee.

The spokeswoman said: “Tenants’ names are never given as part of the discussions at Commercial and Investment Committee (C & I) as the committee is only considering the commercial benefits of the scheme and return for the council and considers proposals objectively.

“Cllr Hickford is not a member of the C&I Committee so his tenancy was not declared at this time, he is a Member of the General Purposes Committee so very properly declared his interest and left the meeting for the item thereby taking no part in the discussion or the vote.”

The spokeswoman pointed out that all member’s interests can be seen at any time on the council’s website.

Councillor Hickford’s tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton can be found here: https://cmis.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/ccc_live/Councillors/tabid/63/ctl/ViewCMIS_Person/mid/383/id/332/ScreenMode/Alphabetical/Default.aspx

“The project is to extend the house at Manor Farm,” the spokeswoman added. “The tenant has agreed to pay an annual seven per cent improvement charge on the total cost and as a result the Council’s asset will increase in value as well as generate a revenue return.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Labour Party calls for radical rethink and want 50 of the former RAF homes in the city to be set aside for social housing

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Remembrance service in Ely for tragic loss of airmen in Second World War Battle of Heligoland Bight

A poignant service was held at Ely Cathedral to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Heligoland Bight which saw the tragic loss of dozens of airmen. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Competition winner Kevin pulls the plunger to demolish ‘iconic’ 56m high Barrington chimney

The ‘iconic’ Barrington chimney was demolished today (December 20). Picture: RED CROW

Calls for better transparency and scrutiny after it is revealed that deputy council leader to get council loan to improve his council owned home

Cllr Roger Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambs County Council and rents Manor Farm, Girton, from the council. Cllr Lucy Nethsingha has raised transparency issues over when councillors knew of a commercial loan to Cllr Hickford. Picture: ARCHANT

Students watch ‘very poignant’ road safety exercise by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Ely crew

Students at Witchford Village College were taught a lesson in road safety by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue. Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists