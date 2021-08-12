Published: 4:00 PM August 12, 2021

Pets Corner, which Scampers of Soham merged with, will donate £10,000 a year to the Liam Fairhurst Foundation, set up after Liam (right) died of cancer in 2009. - Credit: Facebook/Scampers/Archant

A charity set up in memory of a teenager who died of cancer has thanked a pet shop after securing a £10,000-a-year donation.

Scampers Natural Pet Store of Soham will continue to support the Liam Fairhurst Foundation after it merged with the Pets Corner brand earlier this year.

CEO Dean Richmond has pledged to donate the five-figure sum to the charity, launched by Callum Fairhurst after his brother Liam died in 2009.

“I’ve been trying to think of a way to put into words how much of an impact this will make to everyone the charity supports,” Callum said.

A £1,000 donation has already been used to support families of children with complex needs, as well as a holiday for one family.

Callum added: “We used a Pets Corner donation as financial support for another family who’ve spent a substantial amount of time in hospital.

“Just imagine how far £10,000 a year is going to go!”

The Liam Fairhurst Foundation was set up to help young people affected by cancer, disabilities and illness, such as through financial support to families and giving children a chance to meet celebrities.