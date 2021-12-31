New LGBTQ+ radio station, GlitterBeam, launches on DAB radio
- Credit: GlitterBeam radio
A new LGBTQ+ radio station launched on DAB radio in Cambridge yesterday (December 29) following broadcasting success online since July 2019.
GlitterBeam, a ‘fresh, independent and different voice’ plays anthems and features a variety of speech formats and topics.
It’s managed by more than 40 volunteers working on specific formats such as news, websites and social media.
The station’s launch on DAB has been self-funded by the founders Eugenio Ceriello and Michael Walton-Dalzell.
They said: “We want to be a different voice for the big LGBTQ+ community in Cambridge and be actively involved in initiatives and events that can make Cambridge more and more inclusive.”
The launch will allow everyone in the city and surrounding areas to listen to GlitterBeam radio in the car and on any digital radio.
The station will continue to broadcast worldwide via internet, on the GlitterBeam app, smart home assistants and other apps such as TuneIn.
