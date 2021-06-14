Published: 11:54 AM June 14, 2021

The region’s LGBTQ+ pride teams have joined forces for a virtual ‘Together Pride’ event this September. - Credit: PA

Pride event teams from Ely, Cambridge, St Neots and Peterborough have joined forces for a combined virtual ‘Together Pride’ celebration.

The free four-hour event, recognising creativity, talent and individual stories, will be streamed live online on Saturday, September 4.

Filmmakers from across Cambridgeshire are being invited to contribute to the celebration, with cash rewards being offered for those taking part.

A spokesperson said: “The pride teams in Peterborough, Ely, Cambridge and St Neots are uniting to bring you 'Together Pride', an exciting new virtual pride event for Cambridgeshire.

“Join us for one evening to celebrate creativity, talent and stories with pride.

“Together Pride will showcase local creativity, talent and stories through paid projects and performances.

“We're calling on you to bring something you think will make a great addition to 'Together Pride'.

“If you're a local film maker, get in touch now to help capture the rich tapestry of our local LGBTQ+ community.

“And if you have a personal story or talent to share, we want to hear from you. We are committing to everyone taking part being paid for their time.

“For updates and more information as we announce it, make sure to like our page and share this everywhere!”

