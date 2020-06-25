Advanced search

Colourful Wicken Fen snaps put together in digital LGBTQ+ flag for Pride Month

PUBLISHED: 11:43 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 25 June 2020

Wicken Fen’s digital LGBTQ+ flag created by volunteer Glynis Pierson for Pride Month. Picture: Wicken Fen

Wicken Fen's digital LGBTQ+ flag created by volunteer Glynis Pierson for Pride Month. Picture: Wicken Fen

Colourful photographs from one of Cambridgeshire’s nature reserves have been put together into a digital LGBTQ+ flag to celebrate Pride Month.

Clever volunteer Glynis Pierson from Wicken Fen National Nature Reserve created the rainbow montage “as a mark of solidarity with the Pride movement”.

The virtual flag is made of images taken at the Fen nature reserve near Ely and has been shared across social media after Pride events were cancelled.

A spokesman for Wicken Fen said: “LGBTQ+ heritage plays an important role in the history of the National Trust and the places in our care.

“Many of the places we look after were home to, and shaped by, people who challenged conventional notions of gender and sexuality.

“We also look after places and collections that are linked to legacies of colonialism and slavery.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to ensure they’re properly explored at the places we care for.

“Through our places, channels and content, we’re working to bring out often painful and challenging histories in a properly researched way to embed them and keep evolving as we learn and understand more.

“With help from partners like Colonial Countryside, projects like these bring together authors, historians and children to commission, resource and publish new writing about the topic of country houses’ colonial aspects.

“Many National Trust staff and volunteers are involved each year in their local Pride marches and community-focussed celebrations.

“With these not going ahead in the same way this year, we’re celebrating a week of Pride with our staff and visitors across the places we care for.

“Here at Wicken Fen, it was important to us to join the celebration of Pride week and the collection of colourful images was put together by one of our volunteers, Glynis Pierson, as a mark of solidarity with the Pride movement.”

