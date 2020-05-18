Advanced search

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

PUBLISHED: 10:27 18 May 2020

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Archant

Sharing the images on their Facebook page, they said: “It’s not the LPA we know and love...” but added that members of staff have been in school cleaning and organising furniture and resources “for what a socially distanced classroom might look like”.

Pupils at the school have also been making their own self-portraits, which have been put on display at the front gates.

A spokesman for the school said: “Thank you so much for the fantastic self portraits you have sent in!

“We have started putting them up at the front of school and will be adding more. Have you spotted yourself yet?

“If you haven’t sent us a self portrait, there’s still time and plenty of room on our chain.”

Pupils at Leverington Primary Academy have been making their own self-portraits, which have been put on display at the front gates.Pupils at Leverington Primary Academy have been making their own self-portraits, which have been put on display at the front gates.

