LETTER: 'It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the "right thing"' says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT. Archant

I was very sad and frustrated to hear of yet another accident involving a tractor and trailer on the A1123 between Haddenham and Wilburton. Thank goodness nobody was hurt.

The police will determine who was "in the wrong" and hopefully deal with any wrongdoer so I make no comment on this aspect.

My comments do not relate to this accident specifically.

Of course we must all recognise that this is a farming area and food production is a vital part of our national life.

Tractors (I learnt to drive on a Grey Fergie) and agricultural machinery driven carefully with consideration for other road users are part of life in our villages and must remain so. However I do get residents expressing comments like.

"They drive too fast"

"They show no consideration for other road users"

"They don't slow down for anybody"

"They should have time and mileage recorders"

"They are ignoring Red Diesel laws"

"The trailer tyres are not meant for high speed road use"

"The drivers don't have to have special licences like HCV drivers".

"They are always on the phone whilst driving"

I know that the large majority of farmers are very responsible and use their tractors with care and consideration. It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the "right thing".

Please if you drive a tractor on the highway (or employ people to do so) try to make sure that this month's accident is the last involving a tractor. Let's work towards a situation where tractor drivers are considered as considerate friends by village residents.

BILL HUNT

County Councillor, Soham South, Wicken, Stretham, Wilburton, Little Thetford, Aldreth and Haddenham.