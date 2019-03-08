LETTER: A cola a day is 'irresponsible'

I would like to congratulate you on making such a brave, no, courageous choice for the front page story: A cola a day keeps the doctor away.

At a time where world obesity has tripled, that more than one million children in the UK are obese and where diabetes is being viewed as a global health catastrophe, running such a story with a statement of fact (one that has no scientific basis) could be deemed, at best, irresponsible.

In fact, the situation has become so bad and impossible to refute, that even the UK government - a government that prefers to avoid getting involved in things such as this - was forced to step in due to unrelenting public pressure and mounting scientific evidence.

And to highlight Coca Cola specifically, a company that has faced growing criticism around its practises and business model, just adds to your valour.

Oh, and not to mention that the daily drinking of sugary drinks has been associated with:

+ Vitamin deficiencies

+ Dental erosion

+ Skin problems

+ Heart and blood problems

+ Increased risk of cancer

+ Kidney failure

But this revelatory piece of journalism brings it all together, and it all made complete sense: "...Jean was told she needed to cut down on sugar by her mother."

"She insisted I had a hot drink but then we had a few words and that's how it all started out, drinking fizzy stuff."

Then, to put the cap on the bottle, you ran the story the day before World Obesity Day. Very clever, and incredibly witty. Well done.

At a time when trust in the media is at an all time low, the decision to run this story flies on the face of that criticism.

It says "we don't care about what people think" or the idea that the media could be in a position to make the world a better place and help people to make better choices.