LETTER OF THE WEEK: Save the Ely Zipper

This week's letter of the week is all about saving the Ely Zipper service. - Credit: Archant

Ever since it was founded in 2014 the Ely Zipper Bus service has provided residents of Haddenham, Wilburton, Stretham, Little Thetford, Ely, Lancaster Way and Witcham with an excellent and well-loved hourly service.



Before Covid, the Zipper had almost reached break even and was a very limited burden on the tax payer.



The Combined Authority is now responsible for the county's buses and the person in charge is Mayor Nik Johnson.

There is a very real chance that the Zipper service might cease after April next year.

If like me, you really love the Zipper please write to The Mayor and tell him so and why.

Nik.Johnson@cambridgeshirepeterborough-ca-gov.uk is the email address to send your letter to.

A letter sent to Nik Johnson will help him realise just how important this service is to the residents of the area. A big "Thank You" for caring.