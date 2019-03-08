LETTER: What I want to know is why these trees were cut? It is a issue of concern to many of us

These trees at Thistle Corner were cut at the end of March but I have only seen them (winter is poor for insects) this week, after hearing about them last week.

A local resident contacted the local council at the time to find out who and why this had been done. This was referred to the county council, but since no further correspondence has been received.

With the recent UN report on human devastation of the natural world, (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-01448-4) this wanton act of destruction seems most inappropriate.

It seems that there can be no benefit to this removal of trees both for wildlife or the local community or landowners.

I feel as a resident of Ely, and a champion for its wildlife and habitat, that a full explanation of why this has happened, who has done it and what are the future plans for the area should be made open and public.

To the east side of the track some mature, pristine Elm trees supporting the white letter hairstreak butterfly and the white spotted pinion moth (which I've surveyed last few years) amongst other nationally rare invertebrates. These trees need protection from the same fate.

I tried to get tree preservation orders two years ago, but was told that it wasn't possible as the trees were not in imminent danger, we'll surely they are now!

Also north of the railway, the chopped trees and scrub are being burnt. It is very likely that birds, deprived of nesting sites would have nested in the felled trees as an alternative.

Therefore no removal or burning should continue until bird breeding season is over and then.

This shouldn't be burnt on site as the smoke would likely kill any invertebrates left.

BILL

Ely resident

(Name and address supplied)

