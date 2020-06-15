Video

Watch as east Cambs school choir perform ‘Let Love Shine Through’ from home

Choir pupils at Ely St John’s primary school performed Let Love Shine Through. Picture: Supplied/Sharon Turner Sharon Turner

Pupils from an east Cambridgeshire school choir haven’t let lockdown get in the way of performances and have made a music video from home.

The key stage two Ely St John’s students have released a video to ‘Let Love Shine Through’ amid the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic.

After the school staff’s last viral hit to Bonnie Tyler’s 80s classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’, the children decided they wanted a turn at online fame.

Coordinated by music lead and year 3 teacher Sharon Turner, each pupil took it in turns to record their part of the song before it was layered up in post production.

Ms Turner said: “After the success of our ESJ staff video, I decided to involve my choir members in another virtual sing. Only this time they were recording their voices, not lip synching.

“They really had to put themselves out of their comfort zone with this project, and record themselves singing solo to be able to send me their part.

“This song ‘Let Love Shine Through’ was one that we had learnt before lockdown so I was confident that the children would do a good job without me conducting.

“It isn’t an easy piece though as there are many parts to it, but they have surpassed my expectations.

“I am so proud of each and every child who took part and it is a fabulous opportunity to keep our choir singing together albeit remotely.”