Littleport woman organises memory walk to try and raise £3,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK in memory of her mum

PUBLISHED: 15:19 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 03 September 2019

Lesley Gordon with her mum Joan Chapman and daughter Steph Gordon in 2015 on a charity walk for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Archant

Archant

A Littleport woman is aiming to raise £3,000 for charity in memory of her mum, who lived in Soham.

Littleport woman Lesley Gordon (right) is pictured with her mum, Joan Chapman, who lived in and around the Ely area for 60 years.Littleport woman Lesley Gordon (right) is pictured with her mum, Joan Chapman, who lived in and around the Ely area for 60 years.

Lesley Gordon came up with the idea to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK, following the death of her mum, Joan Chapman, who had dementia.

Lesley, who is a mature counseling student and bereavement volunteer, is encouraging people to register and join the walk - which will mark the first anniversary of her mum's death.

Joan, who lived in and around the Ely area for 60 years, was well known locally having worked as a district nurse and on the maternity ward at Newmarket Hospital. She spent the final 18 months of her life at The Grange Care Home in Littleport.

She was a keen walker and member of The Ramblers and very physically very fit for her age, however despite taking a positive attitude, her condition worsened over time.

Lesley said: "Mum was a keen walker and member of The Ramblers and whilst in her 70's did two sponsored walks to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

"Mum always enjoyed accompanying me to walk around the beautiful gardens at The Grange, she was known for always being on the go walking up and down the Grange corridors too, usually leaving a trail of sherbet lemon wrappers behind her.

"Mum is buried at the Barton Woodland Burial Ground, which is such a beautiful setting, surrounded by public footpaths.

"Mum went on many walks around Barton and Grantchester, so I instantly knew I wanted to arrange this walk.

The walk, which is around 10 miles - starting and finishing at Cambridge Rugby Club - takes place on Sunday September 15. Arrive by 9.45am for a 10am start.

There is a registration fee of £10 and the walk will be followed by a picnic and bar, to celebrate everyone's success.

To find out more or register for the event contact Lesley at Lesley.gordon@live.co.uk. To sponsor Lesley visit www.justgiving.com/teams/JoansMemoryWalk2019

For further information about Alzheimer's Research UK, or to find out more about fundraising for the charity, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

