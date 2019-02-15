Advanced search

Tributes pour in for former Witchford Village College French teacher who was killed in Arbury Road moped crash

15 February, 2019 - 17:44
Tributes have poured in for the former Witchford Village College teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in the Arbury Road crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tributes have poured in for the former Witchford Village College teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in the Arbury Road crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Online tributes have poured in for the former Witchford Village College teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in the Arbury Road crash on Wednesday.

Jack O’Donnell, 25, of Tempsford Avenue, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, is also charged with causing death while driving unlicensed and causing death while driving uninsured.

Lesley Bello-Hernandez, 67, of Ashvale, Cambridge, was walking along Arbury Road at about 2.10pm when she was involved in a collision with a moped.

She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested after the incident but has since been released under investigation.

O’Donnell is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning (February 15).

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or saw the incident is asked to report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call police on 101 quoting incident 232 of February 13.

